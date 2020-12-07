NXT TakeOver: WarGames - 6 Jaw-dropping moments from the show – 2 WWE Superstars busted open, controversial return and more 

The 2020 edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames lived up to the reputation of the Black and Gold brand-exclusive shows. From surprising returns to a title changing hands, this pay-per-view had it all. The two WarGames battles absolutely stole the show and brought the best out of all the Superstars involved.

It is fair to say that Triple H's show did justice to the match card, and even ended up delivering more than what it promised on the paper. In this article, we will take a look at six moments during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event that will keep this event in our memory for a long time. So, without further ado, let's take a look at them.

#1 Adam Cole puts Pat McAfee through the table at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

The Undisputed Era stole the show

The main event of the show was nothing short of epic. Although The Undisputed Era had a lot of experience in the format, they faced fierce competition from their opponents inside the ring. The best part about the match was that they never lost the main plot, i.e., Adam Cole and Pat McAfee's personal rivalry. One of the spots involved Adam Cole pushing McAfee off the top of the ring, and the latter went through the table.

Everything about this move was executed with utmost perfection. Cole was careful around McAfee when he threw him from the top of the ring post. McAfee was brilliant with his fall that saw him go right through the table even when it was kept in almost the center of the ring. In addition to that, Cole's devastating neck breaker to Pete Dunne also deserves to be mentioned as one of the best moments from the show. The match looked brutal throughout its duration, and in the end, it was revealed that Oney Lorcan was bleeding and he was the one who took the pin.

#2 Pat McAfee’s picture-perfect moonsaults at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Pat McAfee on top of the cage

Pat McAfee’s in-ring prowess were well-proven the last time he faced Adam Cole in NXT. However, tonight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, it was his brilliantly-executed moonsaults that had the entire pro wrestling business buzzing. His first moonsault in the match saw Rodering Strong going through the table that had the latter’s name on it. That said, McAfee’s best moonsault was from the top of the steel structure as he nailed it with an extremely smooth landing over the rest of the Superstars inside the ring.

Bear in mind that this was McAfee’s first WarGames match and only his second match in WWE overall. Yet, he managed to deliver an epic performance that accounted for a convincing narration inside the ring. Another shocking spot from the match saw McAfee kick out of Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise. Overall, the match was entertaining and made up for a perfect main event to end the NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view.