NXT TakeOver: WarGames II - 4 twists we could see at the event

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 565 // 13 Nov 2018, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

TakeOver: WarGames II only features four matches

This Saturday night, just 24 hours before the main-roster presents Survivor Series, NXT presents their second annual WarGames event. The show will be the brand's final TakeOver of what has been an exceptional year and will likely be the best show of the weekend as well.

Interestingly, the match-card only features four matches, which is the least in the history of NXT: TakeOver and far and away the smallest card put on by the WWE this year.

NXT has done an excellent job of focusing on its main feuds over the last few months, and with only one TakeOver separating this weekend and WrestleMania, there is every chance we will see some major twists and turns on the show.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four, admittedly unlikely, twists we could see at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II on Saturday.

#4 No decision

Baszler and Sane have been locked in a feud for the best part of a year

In what could potentially be the longest match of the night on Saturday, Shayna Baszler puts her NXT Women's Championship on the line against her long-time rival and former Champion, Kairi Sane.

The two women have been locked into a feud for the best part of a year now, and Saturday's match is being sold as somewhat of a final encounter between the pair, but what if it isn't?

A two out of three falls situation suggests that the women will finally put their rivalry to bed, but what if the two women exchange victories in the opening two bouts, only for the third fall to end in some sort of no decision.

While NXT doesn't tend to rely on screwy finishes as much as the main-roster, there is a chance that the team of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir could make their presence known, which could in-turn bring out Io Shirai and Mia Yum to level the playing field.

This could see the encounter end in all-out warfare, allowing the WWE to set up a 6-women tag-match later down the line.

1 / 4 NEXT