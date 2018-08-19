NXT Takeover WarGames II: Predicting the match card

19 Aug 2018

NXT Takeover: WarGames II will be the brand's final Takeover of 2018

With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV now in the history books, fans will start to look ahead to the brand's final Takeover event of the year, WarGames II.

WarGames II will take place in the Staples Centre on November 17th, one night before the WWE's next 'big four' event, Survivor Series.

Last year's WarGames is considered as one of the greatest NXT Takeover events of all time and was voted as the best Takeover of 2017 in the brand's end of year awards

Given the quality we have seen from Takeovers so far in 2018, it doesn't seem like too much of a leap to suggest that this year's event could go on to be even better than its predecessor. The roster is more stacked than it has ever been, and the brand continues to churn out match of the year contenders at every event. With that in mind, let's try and predict what matches we might be seeing at this year's NXT Takeover: WarGames.

North American Championship: Ricochet vs EC3

Ricochet has quickly become one of the biggest stars in NXT

Ricochet is quickly becoming the biggest attraction in NXT. The former NJPW star has wowed audiences with his incredible feats of athleticism and has just captured his first piece of gold in the company, defeating Adam Cole to become the second-ever North American Champion.

EC3 is one of the biggest names in NXT and would make the perfect first challenger for Ricochet in his first Takeover title defence.

While the top 1 percenter could probably do without another high profile Takeover defeat, having just lost at Brooklyn IV to Velveteen Dream, there is no doubt that Ricochet would help get the best out of him in the ring, and perhaps help push him up the card a little bit.

EC3 has not yet been able to put his heelish persona on display against an out and out babyface, and Ricochet is so adored by the NXT fanbase right now, that there is no way EC3 wouldn't be able to generate some heat going against him.

