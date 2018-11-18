NXT Takeover: WarGames II: Ranking all of the matches

NXT delivered another exceptional show at WarGames II

NXT Takeover: WarGames II is in the history books, and what a show it was.

NXT has been on another planet this year when it comes to producing quality PPVs, and NXT Takeover: WarGames II was another fine example of that.

Despite only featuring five matches, all of them, outside of the opener, were thoroughly engrossing encounters, and two of the matches could even be considered match of the year contenders.

With Survivor Series just a few hours away, the WWE main roster are going to have to seriously up their game if they don't want to be outdone by their NXT counterparts.

Let's take a look at all five matches from NXT Takeover: WarGames II, and rank them from worst to best.

#5 Matt Riddle Vs Kassius Ohno

Matt Riddle was booked to look very strong on his debut

It seems unfair to list this as a match, given that the whole thing was over in less than a minute, but it did officially take place, so here it is, the bottom of the list.

Personally, I've no issue with the way this was booked. Riddle got to look incredibly strong and it sets up a rematch a little later down the line, which gives Riddle something to do until he has a clearer route to the main event.

It's going to be interesting to see how well Riddle does down in NXT, but given the reaction, he got last night, and the way he was booked, it looks as though the sky is the limit for the former Evolve Champion.

