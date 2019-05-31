×
NXT TakeOver XXV: 5 Things that must happen at the event

Saish Barde
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    31 May 2019, 15:11 IST

Wrestling at its best
Wrestling at its best

NXT TakeOver has arrived. The 25th edition of one of the most awaited wrestling events will take place on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

The card is stacked like the regular TakeOver shows and comprises of some good matches with high expectations. Every match on the card has the potential to steal the show. NXT has always produced quality wrestling and given the fans what they want. The upcoming TakeOver show must also be no different and live up to its hype.

Here are 5 things that must happen at the event:

#5 Matt Riddle defeats Roderick strong

The future face of NXT?
The future face of NXT?

Matt Riddle is a Superstar whose BRO character has earned him a loyal fanbase and put him over with the fans in the past few years. Since arriving in NXT he has been booked strongly.

Riddle does not lose quite often. His fearless talks of wanting to end Brock Lesnar's career made him a star with many predicting him to be the next big thing.

On the other hand, Roderick Strong has had quite the ups and downs in his NXT career. He did not do quite well in his solo run. But ever since he shocked the audience by betraying his tag team partner Pete Dunne and joining the Undisputed Era, Strong has been doing great.

Even though he is a good in-ring competitor, The Messiah of Backbreakers is yet to reach his full potential.

Even if Roderick Strong loses he will be booked strongly considering his association with the Undisputed Era. The company can also decide to split Roderick Strong from The Undisputed Era if they want to break him out as a singles star.

So Matt Riddle winning this match and challenging for an NXT title opportunity in the future will be an ideal option.

