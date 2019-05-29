NXT Takeover XXV: Predicting the results of all the matches

NXT TakeOver XXV is taking place on June 1st in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and as always, the fans are looking forward to what will no doubt be yet another incredible TakeOver card. For the past 3-4 years, TakeOvers have been getting better and better with each show, and while this card looks a little weaker on paper, with all the time the performers are given, the performers on the card always go above and beyond to steal the show.

NXT itself continues to get better and better, despite losing several top stars from their last few big shows, but with all the stories leading into this night, it could very well be the best TakeOver yet. So without further ado, let's look ahead to this weekend and predict the result of all 5 matches on the card of a historic PPV, as WWE's developmental brand celebrate its 25th TakeOver event.

#5 Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle has been fantastic since joining NXT, and although he suffered his first pinfall loss at the last TakeOver to The Velveteen Dream, he's still seen as a huge star of the future. Since that event, he's aided Johnny Wrestling in his struggles with The Undisputed Era, and now, he has to take on their 4th man, The Messiah of the Backbreaker, Roderick Strong.

In terms of in-ring work, this one should be an absolute thriller, as both men work a very physical, hard-hitting style, and have plenty to prove to NXT and themselves in the process. Ultimately, it seems like this is the only match on the card that doesn't have extremely high stakes, but given what a win for both men would mean for their careers, they'll go to war to get the 1-2-3.

Prediction: The Original Bro bounces back from a loss at the last TakeOver.

