NXT TakeOver XXX: 5 jaw-dropping moments

NXT TakeOvers are some of the most anticipated events in the wrestling calendar, and NXT TakeOver XXX was no exception. Fans were treated to some great matchups between the stars of NXT, as to be expected from NXT TakeOver events.

The talent in the NXT roster is strong, and we saw this in full display during NXT TakeOver XXX. We saw a new NXT North American Champion crowned after an action-packed ladder match, and a new star in the form of Pat McAfee proved himself between the ropes. The PPV was great from start to finish, and we saw great in-ring performances as well as shocking title changes.

There were plenty of fantastic moments through the night at NXT TakeOver XXX, and here are the five jaw-dropping that stood out the most.

#5 Rhea Ripley saved Io Shirai from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver XXX

What does this spell for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez?

Dakota Kai has been targeting NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai over the past few months, routinely interrupting the Superstar's entrances and matches to attack her. At the start of August, Kai faced former champion, Rhea Ripley, in a number one contender's match for the NXT Women's title and was successful, with the match-up set for NXT TakeOver XXX.

In the build-up to their battle over the championship, the relationship between the two women became increasingly heated. The match between the two at the PPV was intense, with Kai's ally Raquel Gonzalez becoming irate at ringside. Gonzalez later became involved after Kai accidentally knocked out the referee, and dragged Kai's lifeless body across Shirai's to see her friend win.

However, this backfired, and Shirai was able to retain her title. Gonzalez then lashed out at The Genius of the Sky, hitting out at the champion. The star was then saved by Rhea Ripley, who squared up to Gonzalez.

This post-match moment set up a potential rivalry between the pair, who could surely put on a fantastic match later down the line. After Gonzalez and Kai left the scene, Shirai celebrated in the ring whilst Ripley watched on. Is this also a hint towards Ripley having her sights set on the title again?