NXT Takeover: XXX - 5 reasons why Adam Cole will take on Pat McAfee

Adam Cole reigned as NXT Champion for 403 days until it came to an abrupt end in June at NXT's Great American Bash. Cole lost the Winner Takes All match to Keith Lee and has since looked somewhat lost without the title that he held for well over a year.

Cole made his debut in NXT after Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly arrived and ever since, Undisputed Era has been under his control and has been in his corner throughout his rise to power.

Pat McAfee made it clear that Cole was smart in using Undisputed Era to climb to the top in NXT because he's a smaller wrestler himself and this led to Cole lashing out at the radio host and storming off McAfee's show. Cole later apologized on social media and McAfee then appeared on NXT on Wednesday, where it appeared as though the two men had buried the hatchet. But that wasn't the case.

After McAfee attacked Cole and once again made light of his size, Triple H laid down the challenge for McAfee to return and face Adam Cole at Takeover: XXX in two weeks.

#5. Pat McAfee, NXT wrestler?

Pat McAfee is an athlete. While he's spent most of his time on WWE's Kickoff shows over the past few years, he could have been included in the in-ring action like Rob Gronkowski was before he returned to the NFL.

McAfee has shown an interest in wrestling and has been training for a while without WWE actually making it clear that he could step into the ring in the future. The former NFL punter knows what it takes to carve out a career in the ring and his match against Adam Cole could just be the beginning.

WWE has a state-of-the-art Performance Center and some of the best trainers in the world. That could help McAfee turn his NXT dream into a reality if he wanted to.