NXT TakeOver XXX to take place Saturday, 22nd August 2020

TakeOver is set to hit our screens yet again
Alan John
ANALYST
Modified 23 Jul 2020, 08:19 IST
News
NXT TakeOver has become one of the most exciting events in sports-entertainment, and the next one is coming your way soon.

NXT TakeOver XXX will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, and stream on the award-winning WWE Network.

NXT TakeOver XXX

The 30th installment of the Black and Gold brand’s banner event promises to be a monumental night. Already confirmed is a Ladder Match to decide the new NXT North American Champion, as announced by NXT General Manager William Regal and Keith Lee, who relinquished the title to create more opportunities for deserving Superstars.

Published 23 Jul 2020, 08:19 IST
WWE NXT William Regal Keith Lee
