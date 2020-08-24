NXT TakeOver XXX: Top five performers of the night

NXT TakeOver XXX truly brought out all the stops, and there were some great matches on the card. We had two title changes - one in the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship, and also in the main event, with Keith Lee losing the NXT Championship.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai managed to keep hold of her title at NXT TakeOver XXX, defeating Dakota Kai despite interferences from Raquel Gonzalez. On the pre-show, Breezango was victorious over Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan and Legado del Fantasma to become number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship and will go on the face Imperium in the future.

Finn Balor defeated Timothy Thatcher in an intense match up, setting the mood for the night. Overall, NXT TakeOver XXX was a night of top-quality competition for the stars of the Black and Gold Brand. Here are the five performers who stood out on the night.

#5 Breezango

Breezango is now in the title picture

In a triple threat tag team match on the preshow of NXT TakeOver XXX, Breezango was able to show fans just how well they work as a team. Both performers are excellent at what they do but have been previously unlucky when it comes to timing and injuries.

I said it earlier during my pre-#NXTTakeOver interview. When @WWEFandango and @MmmGorgeous are focused, they are the top of their game. https://t.co/zcTPdJGpuf — Triple H (@TripleH) August 22, 2020

The duo used their fantastic teamwork to overcome the teams of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan and Legado del Fantasma to become number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

For a while, Breezango has been overlooked somewhat compared to other stars in NXT who have a more serious persona. Breezango shined against their rivals in the pre-show match, and it will be exciting to see what the pair bring to their championship feud with Imperium, especially following their stellar NXT TakeOver XXX performance.