NXT talent reveals why he and Goldberg hate Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has taken several shots at the current WWE Universal Champion.

Malcolm Bivens made his debut this week, on WWE NXT.

Matt Riddle

This week's WWE NXT featured Roderick Strong squaring off against one-half of the Tag Team Champions, Matt Riddle. The two battled back-and-forth in the main event of the night, which concluded with The King of Bros picking up the victory.

Post-match, Matt Riddle was taken out by the debuting tag team of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar. They were eventually joined by former ROH and EVOLVE star Malcolm Bivens, who announced himself as the duo's manager.

The NXT Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to comment on the vicious assault and asked the assistance of his teammate, Pete Dunne. In the process, he also took a shot at Bivens by calling him 'little bald dude.'

Malcolm wasted no time in responding to Matt Riddle and stated that his comments were nothing but slanders to the 'bald community'. Bivens then blamed this attitude of Riddle as the reason why he and the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg, hate him.

Wow, he really opened this app to try and slander the bald community. And you wonder why Goldberg and I hate you. https://t.co/548x0r725X — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) March 26, 2020

Matt Riddle and Goldberg

Matt Riddle is not a fan of the WWE Universal Champion and he has made that known with several social media posts in the past. Moreover, Goldberg is well aware of those comments made by Riddle and considers The King of Bros to be 'annoying'.

Malcolm Bivens utilized this tension between Goldberg and Matt Riddle to get the upper hand in the war of words with the NXT Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen how Riddle reacts to this tweet.