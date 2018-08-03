NXT Television Report Card - August 1, 2018

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 03 Aug 2018, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gargano faded to black at the end of NXT...

The landscape of NXT was flipped and turned inside out last week when Tommaso Ciampa became the new NXT Champion when he defeated Aleister Black in the main event last week. It was a rare sight to see the title change hands on the show at Full Sail as it hadn't been done since Bo Dallas defeated Big E for it in 2013.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn just a little over two weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if Black gets a one-on-one rematch with Ciampa or if Johnny Gargano figures into the equation. I honestly can see it going several directions because Black could get called up after SummerSlam; which enables the best feud of the year to continue, but this time for the title.

Outside of the NXT Championship picture, the rest of the card is set up for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. Just added to the card this week were Ricochet v. Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship and Moustache Mountain invokes their rematch clause against The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

This week's edition of NXT saw four matches and an explosive final segment when Ciampa entered the Full Sail Arena as NXT Champion for the first time.

As always on the report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is A+, with the worst grade being an F. On the final slide, I will also give an overall grade for the show.

Let's kick things off with some NXT tag team action...

#5 Heavy Machinery take on The Mighty

Fire up the backhoe, it's time for some Heavy Machinery!

The feud between Heavy Machinery and The Mighty has been brewing over the past few weeks. First The Mighty took out Tucker Knight in the weight room, and then The Mighty took down Otis Dozovic in a handicap match.

The Mighty has made a lot of enemies lately, and that came back to bite them in this match. The Street Profits entered the arena and joined the NXT Universe to cause a distraction; which ended in Heavy Machinery landing The Compactor for the victory.

Definitely a good opener with two good tag teams.

GRADE: B

1 / 5 NEXT