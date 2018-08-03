Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT Television Report Card - August 1, 2018

Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    03 Aug 2018, 04:00 IST

Gargano fad
Gargano faded to black at the end of NXT...

The landscape of NXT was flipped and turned inside out last week when Tommaso Ciampa became the new NXT Champion when he defeated Aleister Black in the main event last week. It was a rare sight to see the title change hands on the show at Full Sail as it hadn't been done since Bo Dallas defeated Big E for it in 2013.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn just a little over two weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if Black gets a one-on-one rematch with Ciampa or if Johnny Gargano figures into the equation. I honestly can see it going several directions because Black could get called up after SummerSlam; which enables the best feud of the year to continue, but this time for the title.

Outside of the NXT Championship picture, the rest of the card is set up for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. Just added to the card this week were Ricochet v. Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship and Moustache Mountain invokes their rematch clause against The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

This week's edition of NXT saw four matches and an explosive final segment when Ciampa entered the Full Sail Arena as NXT Champion for the first time.

As always on the report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is A+, with the worst grade being an F. On the final slide, I will also give an overall grade for the show.

Let's kick things off with some NXT tag team action...

#5 Heavy Machinery take on The Mighty


Fire up the backho
Fire up the backhoe, it's time for some Heavy Machinery!

The feud between Heavy Machinery and The Mighty has been brewing over the past few weeks. First The Mighty took out Tucker Knight in the weight room, and then The Mighty took down Otis Dozovic in a handicap match.

The Mighty has made a lot of enemies lately, and that came back to bite them in this match. The Street Profits entered the arena and joined the NXT Universe to cause a distraction; which ended in Heavy Machinery landing The Compactor for the victory.

Definitely a good opener with two good tag teams.

GRADE: B


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Tommaso Ciampa Aleister Black
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
I've been a passionate wrestling fan since I was a Little Stinger watching the NWA at my Grandma's house on Saturday nights in the 1980's. Since the start of 2015, I have hosted a pro wrestling podcast called Lost In The Midcard with my good friend Matt Black where we cover all wrestling promotions. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Ric Flair; while my favorite wrestlers today include Dean Ambrose, Kenny Omega, and Kevin Owens.
NXT Television Report Card - July 25, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - June 6, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - May 23, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Television Report Card - June 27, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - May 16, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (27 June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us