NXT Television Report Card - June 6, 2018

With just over a week until NXT Takeover: Chicago II, how did this week's episode grade out?

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 00:21 IST 725 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

When the WWE makes their photos black and white, you know it isn't pretty...

This week marks the second-to-last edition of NXT before NXT Takeover: Chicago II during Money In The Bank weekend. Takeover will take place on June 16th live on the WWE Network.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

I've said it before, but I thought NXT Takeover: New Orleans was the best Takeover of all-time (so far). It's going to be VERY difficult to top the card in New Orleans, but Chicago's five-match card definitely is going to be a great one.

This week's edition of NXT started with a showdown between the current top two women in the division, had three matches in the middle, and finished with a brawl all over the Full Sail Arena.

As with all Report Card articles, I will grade each of the major developments of this week's television episode. The highest grade a segment or match can get is an A+; while the worst grade one can earn is an F.

Without further ado, let's see just how crazy Nikki Cross can get...

Fireworks between Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross kick off NXT...

Shayna Baszler reminding Nikki Cross who's on top of the women's division of NXT...

Shayna Baszler came out to the ring to kick off NXT. She was furious at what Nikki Cross did to her the week prior when she hit her with The Purge and pinned her for the 1-2-3 as Dakota Kai was the "referee" of the impromptu match.

Cross would come out and Baszler told her that if she tried to pull a stunt like that again, she'd put her to sleep. The crazy Cross pleaded with Baszler to "do it" and was willing to be put to sleep by the NXT Women's Champion.

Things got physical with Cross actually bloodying the mouth of Baszler before Shayna retreated. It was a great segment to set up this championship match at Takeover.

GRADE: A