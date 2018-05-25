NXT Television Report Card - May 23, 2018

Find out how this week's episode grades out!

The Johnny Gargano / Tommaso Ciampa feud hit another level when Candice LeRae was physically involved

It seems to me that the NXT television show has been on FIRE since NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. It has been a great segment or match from start to finish, and this week's edition was no exception.

As we head to NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on June 16th, the card is starting to take shape. There is only one announced match at this time between The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

I fully expect the best feud in professional wrestling today, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, to have a match, as well as Ricochet v. Velveteen Dream. It's going to be yet another great Takeover for sure.

This week's edition of NXT television saw three great matches and the continuation of that great feud I just mentioned in the paragraph before. To kick things off, let's fire up the backhoe because it's time for some steaks and weights!

Match #1 - TM61 def. Heavy Machinery

After essentially turning heel by cheating against the Street Profits, TM61 earned the disrespect of another tag team of Heavy Machinery. These two talented tag teams kicked off NXT this week with a fantastic match.

From his grunts and growls to the worm, Otis Dozovic is fast becoming one of my favorite personalities on the NXT roster. I think he's going to be a major star for years to come in the WWE.

The action truly went back and forth for the entire opening contest, and just like they did with the Street Profits, TM61 found a shortcut to defeat Heavy Machinery. Though TM61 cheated to win, it was still a very solid match.

GRADE: B+