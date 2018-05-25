Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    NXT Television Report Card - May 23, 2018

    Find out how this week's episode grades out!

    Jeremy Bennett
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 04:28 IST
    1.24K

    The
    The Johnny Gargano / Tommaso Ciampa feud hit another level when Candice LeRae was physically involved

    It seems to me that the NXT television show has been on FIRE since NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. It has been a great segment or match from start to finish, and this week's edition was no exception.

    As we head to NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on June 16th, the card is starting to take shape. There is only one announced match at this time between The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

    I fully expect the best feud in professional wrestling today, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, to have a match, as well as Ricochet v. Velveteen Dream. It's going to be yet another great Takeover for sure.

    This week's edition of NXT television saw three great matches and the continuation of that great feud I just mentioned in the paragraph before. To kick things off, let's fire up the backhoe because it's time for some steaks and weights!

    Match #1 - TM61 def. Heavy Machinery


    Enter caption
    Enter caption

    After essentially turning heel by cheating against the Street Profits, TM61 earned the disrespect of another tag team of Heavy Machinery. These two talented tag teams kicked off NXT this week with a fantastic match.

    From his grunts and growls to the worm, Otis Dozovic is fast becoming one of my favorite personalities on the NXT roster. I think he's going to be a major star for years to come in the WWE.

    The action truly went back and forth for the entire opening contest, and just like they did with the Street Profits, TM61 found a shortcut to defeat Heavy Machinery. Though TM61 cheated to win, it was still a very solid match.

    GRADE: B+

    WWE NXT Undisputed Era Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    NXT Television Report Card - May 16, 2018
    RELATED STORY
    Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - May 23 2018
    RELATED STORY
    NXT TakeOver: New Orleans- 5 Points to Note (7 April, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT - 5 Points to Note (16 May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    Ranking NXT's Top 5 performers from May 16 episode
    RELATED STORY
    WWE NXT Results - May 2nd 2018
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (18 April, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (2nd May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Three top singles matches set for NXT TakeOver:...
    RELATED STORY
    5 best Superstars in NXT today
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...