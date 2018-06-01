NXT Television Report Card - May 30, 2018

With a little two weeks until Takeover, how did this week's episode shape up?

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 11:48 IST 428 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lars Sullivan showed Aleister Black that he means business...

Going into this week's edition of NXT television, we only had one confirmed match on the card for NXT Takeover: Chicago II when The Undisputed Era takes on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

After the dust settled on this week's episode, a total of four matches were confirmed on a card that is shaping up to be yet another amazing edition of NXT Takeover.

The NXT Championship will feature Lars Sullivan challenging Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream takes on Ricochet in what's been an amazing feud, and the contracts are signed for Johnny Gargano v. Tommaso Ciampa in a Chicago Street Fight.

In addition to the developments leading towards NXT Takeover: Chicago II, there were a total of four matches this week. As always I will be grading the major segments of the show with A+ being the best grade and F being the worst.

Let's kick things off with the NXT Championship announcement...

Lars Sullivan destroys Aleister Black after announcing he's the #1 contender

We now know Lars Sullivan will face Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Chicago II...

Aleister Black started off the show stating how it has been a trip being the NXT Champion. He mentions that there is confusion about who his next challenger is, but whoever it may be, they are one shot away from fading to black.

The Leviathan of NXT, Lars Sullivan, came out to let Black know that there is no longer any confusion. NXT General Manager William Regal named him the #1 contender for NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Sullivan grabbed Black by the throat, but Aleister broke free and tried for the Black Mass; however, Sullivan caught his foot with only one hand and hit the Freak Accident. It was definitely a solid promo to kick off the show.

GRADE: B