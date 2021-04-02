WWE NXT UK Prelude Predictions

A special edition of NXT UK, NXT UK Prelude, will air on Thursday, April 8 - the same day as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver's second instalment.

Similar to all NXT UK episodes in recent months, NXT UK Prelude will take place at an empty BT Studios in London.

Only three matches have been advertised for the night. However, it was announced Prelude will feature appearances by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid, and Ilja Dragunov.

While not officially a TakeOver event itself, the event, which was added to WWE's already-packed WrestleMania 37 week, will be an episode of similar magnitude. NXT UK Prelude will be available via Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

Here are our predictions for the announced matches going down at NXT UK Prelude.

TAG TEAM MATCH: Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn Vs. Emilia McKenzie and Meiko Satomura

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray was promptly interrupted by the returning Emilia McKenzie (formerly Millie McKenzie), who wished to put herself on the champion’s radar.

This was 20-year-old McKenzie's first appearance in NXT UK in almost two and a half years after being part of the 2018 NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament. The self-proclaimed "forever champion" laid down a challenge and as McKenzie prepared to enter the squared circle, Isla Dawn assaulted her from behind. Meiko Satomura then hit the ring to even the odds and the duos engaged in a wild brawl.

As a result of the showdown, it was later announced Emilia McKenzie and Meiko Satomura will battle Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn at NXT UK Prelude. This match is set to be very exciting and McKenize and Satomura will likely secure the win. McKenzie has just returned and a win here will position her as Ray's next challenger.

Our Pick: Emilia McKenzie and Meiko Satomura.

Heritage Cup Championship No.1 Contender Match: Tyler Bate Vs. Noam Dar

Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar

Tyler Bate and Noam Dar will lock horns at NXT UK Prelude with the winner set to become the number one contender for the Heritage Cup Championship, currently held by A-Kid.

The inaugural NXT UK Champion saw off Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules Match to up his chase for the Heritage Cup. Now standing in his path is Noam Dar. Dar, during one of his “Supernova Sessions,” tried to provoke Bate by questioning him about his age and newfound Zen lifestyle.

THIS is what an opportunity to challenge @AKidWrestler for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup means to @NoamDar & Tyler Bate.

NEXT WEEK@NXTUK: PRELUDE



NEXT WEEK@NXTUK: PRELUDE pic.twitter.com/yDrTlnKcf8 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 1, 2021

Dar mocked his rival's vegan diet by handing him a piece of broccoli and dropping lettuce into Bate’s lap. Dar was embarrassed when Bate pretended to strike him, as he frantically leaped backward onto his couch.

Dar will likely have Sha Samuels backing him up and Bate will have Trent Seven in his corner when the two settle the score on Thursday. This could go either way, but we are sensing Dar going over - not only here but also during his future clash with the UK Heritage Cup holder A-Kid.

Our Pick: Noam Dar

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: WALTER (C) Vs. Rampage Brown

WALTER (C) vs. Rampage Brown

NXT UK's Ring General will defend the NXT United Kingdom Championship against the undefeated Rampage Brown in the main event of NXT UK Prelude.

WALTER has dominated the entire brand, ever since his arrival in NXT UK two years ago. The leader of Imperium ended Pete Dunne's run as the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion and has amassed his own record-setting reign.

Truly a tense scene between #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT & @RampageBrown!



The @NXTUK Title is on the line at NXT UK: PRELUDE in what will undoubtedly be another classic!



NEXT THURSDAY, APRIL 8

3pm EST/8pm BST@peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EccVorkFzv — NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 1, 2021

Stepping up to him this time is the powerhouse from Leeds. Brown has overcome every opponent he has faced thus far, including impressive victories against Joe Coffey and Dave Mastiff.

Though Brown is yet to be conquered, we expect he will be toppled this Thursday. Brown will offer a tough fight, but WALTER is an entirely different proposition. We are going with a WALTER retention.

Our Pick: WALTER retains.