NXT UK Results (August 5th, 2021): First-ever Ironman match; new tournament announced

This week's edition of NXT UK featured a stellar Ironman match between A-Kid and the Irish Ace Jordan Devlin. The opening of the show saw a package highlighting the stipulation. Shawn Michaels narrated as we saw footage from some of the greatest Ironman matches in WWE history.

Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar, Bayley vs Sasha Banks, The Rock vs Triple H and more featured in it. Would Jordan Devlin and A-Kid live up to the legacy of the bout? We'd also see Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff team up for the first time.

We kicked NXT UK off with Xia Brookside and recent signee Blair Davenport.

Xia Brookside vs Blair Davenport on NXT UK

Blair Davenport claimed that Xia Brookside was only here in NXT UK thanks to nepotism, considering her father is a trainer and producer for NXT. Brookside aimed to prove her wrong and got the better of Davenport early on.

Brookside controlled the match, going after Davenport's arm before hitting a dropkick and a monkey flip into the corner. However, Davenport countered another monkey flip, sending Brookside to the floor and driving her into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Davenport wrenched her opponent's neck. Brookside fought out of the hold and hammered Davenport with a series of forearms. A flying double knee to the back followed with a running neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Davenport rocked Brookside with a diving dropkick and a running knee in the ropes. The double arm trapped knee to the face left Brookside out cold.

Results: Blair Davenport defeated Xia Brookside via pinfall on NXT UK.

Grade: A-

After the match, Davenport planted Brookside in the middle of the mat with a falcon arrow.

Kenny Williams, Noam Dar, Oliver Carter, Mark Andrews, Nathan Frazer, Teoman, Sam Gradwell, and Wolfgang will compete in an NXT UK Heritage Cup #1 Contender Tournament. The tournament will kick off next week.

