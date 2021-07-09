NXT UK Results: Blair Davenport debuts; brutal main event

This week's edition of NXT UK saw the debut of Bea Priestly, now known as Blair Davenport. We'd also see Trent Seven continue his feud with Eddie Dennis in a fantastic hard-hitting main event.

NXT UK Tag Champions Pretty Deadly had an important bout tonight as Lewis Howley faced Mark Andrews in singles action. If he loses, the former NXT UK Tag Champions Subculture will get a shot at the gold.

We started things off with Nathan Frazer taking on the most despicable man in NXT UK, Kenny Williams.

Nathan Frazer vs Kenny Williams on NXT UK

Two of the best high flyers in NXT UK kicked off the show. Nathan Frazer got the better of Kenny Williams in the early goings of the match. After avoiding an arm wrench, Frazer took Williams down with an arm drag.

Leapfrogging past Williams, Frazer sent him into the corner with a shotgun dropkick. Williams moved to the floor but was caught, barely, by a bullet-speed like tope con hilo. Back in the ring, Frazer was taken out by a flying chop block to the front of the knee. Williams followed up with a big boot to the injured limb.

The cockroach of NXT UK (Nigel McGuinesses' words not mine) avoided some quick pinfall attempts and hammered Frazer's leg again before hitting a superkick. Leaving Frazer up in the ropes, Williams hit a series of kicks to the back of the head and one to the knee.

On the apron, Frazer failed to hit a springboard maneuver due to his knee. Williams tried to attack him but was sent into the turnbuckle. As he turned around, Frazer sprang off the top rope on one knee to hit a flying single leg dropkick. Williams responded with a wheelbarrow facebuster, getting a near fall.

Frazer missed a springboard moonsault and landed on his bad knee, setting himself up for a pump kick from Williams. He responded with a reverse DDT and chased Williams around the apron.

Williams lured him into the corner where he uncovered the turnbuckle, driving Frazer's head into it. After that, Bad Luck drove Frazer into the mat.

Results: Kenny Williams defeated Nathan Frazer via pinfall on NXT UK.

Grade: B

We saw some footage from last week's NXT UK where A-Kid was brutally injured by Jordan Devlin. The self-proclaimed Ace of NXT UK drove his knee into the steel steps and forced a tap out with a disgusting submission.

