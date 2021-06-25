NXT UK Results: Epic three-way brawl; WALTER finds a new challenger

NXT UK had some great match-ups this week as we saw Teoman, Stevie Turner, Oliver Carter, and more get some great time to shine. However, the brand had something special for fans this week.

NXT UK brought a world class main event tonight. Three of the toughest competitors, not just in NXT UK, but in WWE as a whole, would face off in a triple threat. Rampage Brown, Joe Coffey, and Ilja Dragunov; who was the toughest man in NXT UK?

Speaking of Coffey, his brother Mark was in the middle of a playful contest with his former NXT UK Tag Champion partner Wolfgang. They wanted to see who would have a better run in the singles division. His opponent tonight? Sha Samuels.

Mark Coffey vs Sha Samuels on NXT UK

Mark Coffey avoided a hip toss from Sha Samuels, bringing down his opponent with a running uppercut and a hip toss. The former NXT UK Tag Champion traded heavy blows with Samuels, with the latter turning Coffey inside out with a clothesline.

Samuels slowed things down, keeping Coffey seated on the mat and laying into him with elbows and kicks. Any time Coffey got to his feet, Samuels was able to knock him back down with clubbing blows. Coffey blocked the Butcher's Hook and hoisted Samuels up for a big back-body drop.

Coffey and Samuels traded shots, with Coffey getting the best of Samuels. A big clothesline and diving bulldog dropped Samuels for the two-count. The Mark of Excellence planted Samuels, getting Coffey another near fall.

Samuels avoided a leaping enzuigiri and planted Coffey with a beautiful Double A spinebuster. Coffey countered another Butcher's Hook by landing on top of Samuels. A big running basement uppercut knocked Samuels out cold, giving Coffey the win.

Results: Mark Coffey defeated Sha Samuels via pinfall on NXT UK.

Grade: B

With Wolfgang's win on NXT UK last week, both he and Coffey are tied at 1-1 in singles competition. Will his fellow Gallus stablemate Joe Coffey be able to pick up a victory in our NXT UK main event tonight?

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood