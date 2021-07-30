NXT UK Results: Meiko Satomura fires up the division; Moustache Mountain and Symbiosis in a stellar tag match

This week's episode of NXT UK saw an epic main event tag team bout between Symbiosis and Moustache Mountain. NXT UK's favorite duo aimed to rid themselves of Symbiosis and Eddie Dennis once and for all tonight.

With the duo reformed, one would have to wonder if they'd be going for Pretty Deadly in the near future.

NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura also "encouraged" the women's locker room to step up their game, leading to a great match-up with Stevie Turner and Aleah James. Speaking of the women's division, Aoife Valkyrie challenged Jinny to a match last week. Tonight, the Fashionista aimed to silence Valkyrie.

We kicked things off with Jordan Devlin and Tristan Archer, someone that surprised fans in a strong showing against Joseph Conner last week.

Jordan Devlin vs Tristan Archer on NXT UK

The Irish Ace of NXT UK aimed to send another message to A-Kid tonight against the 11-year veteran Tristan Archer. Jordan Devlin took things over with a wrist lock, maintaining control in the early goings. Archer tried to brawl with Devlin, but the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion bowled him over with a nasty running elbow to the face.

A lifting backbreaker did more damage to Devlin's shoulder than his opponent's spine. Archer battled back with more strikes, but a devastating European uppercut knocked him on his back. Archer planted Devlin with a slam, but the running senton was countered when Devlin got his knees up.

Archer caught Devlin with a knee in the ropes, however, and followed up with an elevated Codebreaker for a two-count. His Go To Sleep was countered with a headbutt, and Devlin ended his night with the Devlin Side.

Results: Jordan Devlin defeated Tristan Archer via pinfall on NXT UK.

Grade: C+

Jordan Devlin took a microphone and said that NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint made his and A-Kid's Ironman match official. Devlin said at that point, A-Kid's career was on the line. He already injured the young upstart's leg a few weeks back, and vowed to do more.

A-Kid made his way to the ring, using crutches to keep himself upright. Devlin kicked the crutches out from under him, but they were just for show. Devlin was stunned as he thought A-Kid's ACL was torn to shreds. A-Kid took the fight to Devlin, hitting a few dropkicks before tossing him over the ropes.

When these two finally clash on NXT UK in an Ironman match, it'll be a can't miss bout. We won't have to wait long, either. A-Kid said he's fully recovered, and they'll compete on NXT UK next week.

We saw a vignette hyping up the match between Aoife Valkyrie and Jinny. The match was up next.

