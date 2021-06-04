NXT UK results: mystery tag team partner revealed, destructive main event match

On tonight's NXT UK, Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly faced Jack Starz and his mystery partner. The NXT UK Tag Team titles were on the line for the first time in weeks.

Also on this week's show, the rivalry between SUBCULTURE and the duo of Jinny and Joseph Conners heated up even more, as Conners took on Flash Morgan Webster in singles action.

The show opened with Ilja Dragunov taking on Super Nova Sessions host Noam Dar following their clash on the chat show last week.

Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey had a rematch in the main event following their previous battle on the show. The frenzied match saw the two clash once more - with a new challenger stepping up to the plate.

Here are the match results, grades and highlights from this week's NXT UK.

Noam Dar vs Ilja Dragunov opened this week's NXT UK

Ilja Dragunov and Noam Dar kicked off the action on NXT UK this week, after their confrontation on last week's edition of Super Nova Sessions. In the opening match of this week's NXT UK, the duo looked evenly matched as they both launched into attacks on one another.

Noam Dar caught Ilja Dragunov in a wrist lock, but Dragunov managed to fight his way out before taking Dar down to the mat. After a back-and-forth, the pair came back to both be standing, and Dragunov appeared to take control over the action.

Noam Dar then saw Ilja Dragunov struggle with his left knee, which led him to come harder for his foe, kicking him to the outside of the NXT UK ring before bringing his rival back in. Dragunov continued to clutch onto his left knee as the pair fought on.

With Dragunov down on the mat, Dar continued to target his left leg with multiple leg strikes. When Dragunov rose, Dar took him back down with yet another attack on his foe's left knee.

Dragunov then caught Noam Dar with a wrist lock and took him down with a series of harsh knee strikes. As Dragunov held Dar by the leg to try and move him into a submission, Dar caught him in the jaw with multiple kicks.

Dragunov continued his offense by hitting Dar with a German Suplex. He then struck Dar repeatedly using his elbows. The pair then came to the center of the ring and began exchanging swift strikes, with Noam Dar eventually going down. He then took Dar down again with a lariat and attempted a pin, but Dar kicked out.

