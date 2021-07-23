NXT UK Results: WALTER/Dragunov II announcement; Tag Titles on the line

Originally we were supposed to see two NXT UK Title matches tonight. WALTER was set to face Ilja Dragunov for the second time, a match that fans had been clammoring for since last summer. Unfortunately an injured hand led to it being postponed.

However, we did still get a fantastic NXT UK Tag Title Match. Pretty Deadly faced off against Subculture, with the latter hoping to become the first team to ever hold the gold on two separate occasions.

All that, plus the return of Nina Samuels and a brilliant showing by Joseph Conners. We kicked off with the announcement regarding Dragunov/WALTER II.

Sid Scala spoke on the unfortunate circumstances regarding NXT UK Champion WALTER, who injured himself following an altercation with Ilja Dragunov last week. The title match between the two was postponed, unfortunately, as WALTER suffered a broken left hand.

NXT GM William Regal, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H sent a video message making a major announcement. Along with NXT UK GM Johnny Saint, they decided that this epic rematch should take place in front of the entire world. We'll get Dragunov/WALTER II for the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver 36.

Laura DiMatteo vs Nina Samuels on NXT UK

It's time to play the music

It's time to light the lights

NXT UK's rising star Laura DiMatteo took Nina Samuels down early. Samuels got back to her feet and escaped an arm wrench, bringing DiMatteo down with an STO.

Samuels, fired up by DiMatteo's early mat game, ran her over with a series of boots and a hair pulling slam. The bow and arrow was synched in right in the middle of the ring. Samuels, again, made it worse by yanking back on the hair.

A big scoop slam planted DiMatteo, but she countered another move with a roll-up for a near fall. Another roll up from the corner earned DiMatteo another close call. After a sunset flip, DiMatteo followed up with a series of punches.

Samuels shrugged them off, driving her opponent into the corner. The Leading Lady of NXT UK sent DiMatteo to the top but was taken out by a diving hurricanerana. A series of clotheslines and a step-up enzuigiri left Samuels in a daze.

Samuels blocked the springboard DDT and cracked DiMatteo with several tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. She then lifted DiMatteo up on her shoulders, twisting her off into a knee to the jaw.

Results: Nina Samuels defeated Laura DiMatteo via pinfall.

Grade: B-

We got another vignette of NXT UK's psychotic Teoman, who spoke about his bond with Rohan Raja. They talked about the importance of family and the respect they shared with one another.

