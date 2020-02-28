NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin tickets to go on sale Monday, March 2nd

The official logo for NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has been revealed!

WWE have announced today that tickets for NXT UK's first ever TakeOver outside of the United Kingdom will go on sale this Monday, March 2nd.

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin emanates from the 3Arena on April 26, with fans around the world able to stream the show live via the award-winning WWE Network.

WWE have also announced several Superstars who are set to appear, with the list including NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, Piper Niven, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus.

Tickets will be available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.ie this Monday, March 2, at 9.00am.

Tickets for NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin go on sale this Monday, March 2, at 9.00am via https://t.co/2uzePoa8eZ pic.twitter.com/8d7PRaiYx2 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 28, 2020

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin will be the fourth ever NXT UK TakeOver, with two emanating from Blackpool and one from Cardiff thus far and, while no matches have been confirmed as yet, things seem to be aligning rather nicely for another incredible card.

This week's NXT saw WALTER sending Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to attack Finn Balor, and the former Universal Champion is set to make an appearance during the NXT UK television tapings in Coventry. Might we see Finn Balor make a triumphant return to his homeland? Only time will tell.