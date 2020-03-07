NXT UK Tapings: 3 Things you missed in Coventry (6th March 2020)

NXT UK took over the Skydome in Coventry for two nights on March 6th and 7th as the British WWE brand presented their build-up to NXT TakeOver: Dublin on April 26th. Finn Balor was the main ratings boost and he looked to return to the United Kingdom and settle the score with Champion Walter following the beatdown he was subjected to at the hands of Imperium on NXT.

Fans didn't have to wait long since Balor kicked off the show by calling out the NXT United Kingdom Champion and it's all but announced now that Balor will be challenging for that title in Dublin next month.

Kay Lee Ray also picked up a new challenger and whilst these are things that the WWE Universe will be able to see when the show airs in the coming weeks, here are three things that you missed if you weren't in the stands.

#3. Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Walter and Ilja Dragunov are all on the list

Finn Balor defeated Alexander Wolfe last night in Coventry, but the former Universal Champion's night wasn't over when the taping ended. He cut a promo where he asked who was going to be the next person to get the "Finn Balor Rub" - something that Johnny Gargano has already gotten.

Johnny Gargano was an interesting addition, but the names Matt Riddle and Ilja Dragunov were also on the list. Riddle is the current NXT Tag Team Champion alongside fellow Brit Pete Dunne, whilst Iija Dragunov has been making headlines on NXT UK and stole the show again last night as he took on A-Kid.

#2. Xia Brookside vs Nina Samuels

Xia Brookside picked up the win over Nina Samuels @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/9FwWspmqgu — Phillipa 💙 (@SCFC_WWE) March 7, 2020

Xia Brookside has been seen as one of the women who could push forward the future of the Women's Division as the daughter of WWE trainer Robbie Brookside. Xia has proved her worth a number of times but last night, she was able to show the Coventry crowd what she was truly about when she took on Nina Samuels and picked up the win.

Interestingly, Nina Samuels wasn't the crowd favorite but the crowd did start chanting for her when they realized that her name taken over and over actually sounds like a car.

#1. Tyler Bate/Finn Balor

The NXT UK Champion may be the man who is standing in the middle of Finn Balor's road to Dublin, but it appears that the man from Ireland has quite the target on his back. After the cameras stopped recording last night in Coventry, Balor was interrupted by former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate.

Bate punched Balor in the face before spinning him in the center of the ring and planting a huge seed for a future match. Whether this was to set-up a match at tonight's tapings remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if Balor becomes UK Champion in Dublin and goes on to defend against Bate in the near future.

Thank you, as always, to the WWE UK team for accommodating Sportskeeda Wrestling at NXT UK Coventry.