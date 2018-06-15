NXT Wrestlers with the most 5 star matches

Which NXT stars have earned the 5-star seal of approval the most?

WWE hadn't seen 5-star matches in seven years before the breakthrough was made at NXT: TakeOver Philadelphia. Since then, WWE scored two more 5-star ratings for matches at the greatly received NXT: Takeover New Orleans. With NXT Takeover: Chicago coming up this Saturday, one has to wonder whether any of the matches on the card will be able to earn the magical 5 stars from Dave Meltzer.

A 5-star seal of approval from Dave Meltzer means more today than it ever has done in the past with the internet wrestling fan population growing by the day. With NXT recruiting the best talent from around the world and also churning out world-class matches on a regular basis at the moment, it should not be too much of a surprise that a decent proportion of its roster has taken in part in at least one 5-star match. Here is a brief overview as to which wrestler have achieved this impressive feat and how they did it.

#5 EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan & Velveteen Dream

There were 2 5-star matches awarded at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Number of 5-star matches: 1

5 Star match: Ladder match for the North American championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Winner of match: Adam Cole

Titles in NXT: 0 (combined)

The Ladder match for the North American championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans was perfectly chaotic. The 6 men were clearly defined character all of which with a seemingly legitimate chance of winning the title. Dain and Sullivan brought the strength, Dream and Cole brought bundles of charisma and EC3 and Ricochet were the unknown to many as they made their NXT debuts in the match. Everyman had several moments were they shone and while Adam Cole eventually grabbed the gold, each man involved elevated their careers.