Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT Wrestlers with the most 5 star matches

Which NXT stars have earned the 5-star seal of approval the most?

Ivan Derrick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:13 IST
89

Which NXT stars have earn critical acclaim?
Which NXT stars have earned critical acclaim?

WWE hadn't seen 5-star matches in seven years before the breakthrough was made at NXT: TakeOver Philadelphia. Since then, WWE scored two more 5-star ratings for matches at the greatly received NXT: Takeover New Orleans. With NXT Takeover: Chicago coming up this Saturday, one has to wonder whether any of the matches on the card will be able to earn the magical 5 stars from Dave Meltzer.

A 5-star seal of approval from Dave Meltzer means more today than it ever has done in the past with the internet wrestling fan population growing by the day. With NXT recruiting the best talent from around the world and also churning out world-class matches on a regular basis at the moment, it should not be too much of a surprise that a decent proportion of its roster has taken in part in at least one 5-star match. Here is a brief overview as to which wrestler have achieved this impressive feat and how they did it.

#5 EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan & Velveteen Dream

There were 2 5-star matches awarded from NXT Takeover: New Orleans
There were 2 5-star matches awarded at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Number of 5-star matches: 1

5 Star match: Ladder match for the North American championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Winner of match: Adam Cole

Titles in NXT: 0 (combined)

The Ladder match for the North American championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans was perfectly chaotic. The 6 men were clearly defined character all of which with a seemingly legitimate chance of winning the title. Dain and Sullivan brought the strength, Dream and Cole brought bundles of charisma and EC3 and Ricochet were the unknown to many as they made their NXT debuts in the match. Everyman had several moments were they shone and while Adam Cole eventually grabbed the gold, each man involved elevated their careers.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Results
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions
RELATED STORY
5 Best NXT TakeOver Matches
RELATED STORY
Grading the Top 10 NXT Call Ups 
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - June 6, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars Who Could Appear On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago: 5 potential finishes for...
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 7 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why NXT could become WWE's most popular brand
RELATED STORY
5 NXT dream matches for Daniel Bryan’s return
RELATED STORY
5 best Superstars in NXT today
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us