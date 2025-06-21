Omos to finally return to television, Dirty Dom's new girlfriend? 4 finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE's next big premium live event is almost here. It feels as if Money in the Bank just aired yesterday, but the next big show, Night of Champions 2025, will be taking place next Saturday.

The program is set to stream live on Peacock and will take place in Saudi Arabia. So far, a handful of bouts have been confirmed for the show. These matches include John Cena vs. CM Punk, the King of the Ring finals, and the Queen of the Ring finals.

Another championship bout will also be held at Night of Champions. Dominik Mysterio, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, will put his prestigious title on the line against a legend in the industry: AJ Styles.

This is a clash of different generations and has been building up for many weeks now, but who will stand out as the winner? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for this upcoming bout, including a new champion being crowned and a monstrous return.

#4. AJ Styles could win the WWE Intercontinental Championship cleanly

AJ Styles is one of the greatest in-ring workers in pro wrestling history. His work, even before WWE, was awe-inspiring. He dominated TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling when each was arguably the world's number two promotion.

Since coming to WWE, AJ's success has been even bigger. He is a multi-time world champion and mid-card champion. The Phenomenal One has even held tag team gold. He has done almost everything there is to do.

Part of what has made AJ so successful is the one-two punch of the Styles Clash and The Phenomenal Forearm. If he hits Dominik with either move at Night of Champions, AJ Styles will win and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Roxanne Perez could help Dominik Mysterio retain the gold

Dominik Mysterio is part of The Judgment Day. The WWE stable currently consists of Dirty Dom, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Raquel Rodriguez. Roxanne Perez is also a potential member of the group, although her official status is yet to be confirmed.

Roxanne Perez is interesting, as her relationship with Dominik has been questioned by many in WWE, including Liv Morgan. Finn Balor has seemingly attempted to play the matchmaker between the two, and some feel as if he'll replace Liv with Roxanne, just as Dom replaced Rhea Ripley with Morgan.

At Night of Champions, Roxanne Perez could serve as a distraction and help Dominik Mysterio retain the gold. From there, just like at SummerSlam a year ago, Roxanne and Mysterio could kiss and reveal they are now together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

#2. Chad Gable could attack AJ Styles and cost him the win

Chad Gable is juggling a lot in WWE right now. Not only is he the Olympian in charge of American Made, but he is also the masked luchador El Grande Americano and the Speed Champion.

The talented Gable has had a lot of issues with AJ Styles recently. They've gotten into arguments backstage, and the pair even went one-on-one on WWE RAW just a few weeks ago, with The Phenomenal One defeating Gable.

At WWE Night of Champions, either Gable or El Grande Americano could sneak in and cost AJ Styles the victory. If he's El Grande, he could hit a headbutt with the loaded mask. If he's Chad, a German Suplex behind the referee's back could be an effective way to put Styles down.

#1. Omos could return, help Dirty Dom, and join The Judgment Day

Omos has been absent from WWE television for a long time. His last bout took place over a year ago when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Fast forward to Night of Champions, and Omos could finally make his return. He could show up during the match, possibly after a referee bump. With the official down, he could then shockingly attack his former tag team partner, AJ Styles.

Not only might Omos cause AJ to win, allowing Dirty Dom to get a cheap victory, but he might also officially join The Judgment Day. This return could get him back on television as the muscle of the stable moving forward.

