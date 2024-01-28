Omos to reignite feud with 46-year-old veteran following Royal Rumble return? Analyzing why it must happen

Royal Rumble 2024 witnessed the return of Omos. The Nigerian Giant made his return to WWE programming for the first time since SummerSlam 2023. Hence, plenty of fans were excited to see how he would perform after such a long break.

While Omos looked dominant early in the match, he was eventually eliminated by Bron Breakker, which ended his dream of winning the Royal Rumble. However, given that he did make his televised return, fans can expect him to feud with a 46-year-old veteran on SmackDown.

The veteran in question is AJ Styles. After losing the Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble, Styles will most likely be without a rivalry on SmackDown. Hence, given the history he shares with Omos, a rivalry between the duo could be perfect leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

While the angle is speculative, a potential clash between the two big names would generate plenty of interest on SmackDown. Also, by feuding with The Phenomenal One at this stage in his career, the 29-year-old might be able to find himself making regular appearances on television again. It will be interesting to see if WWE books this feud.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.