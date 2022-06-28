On this day in WWE history - Mankind ensures his name becomes synonymous with Hell in a Cell

The Undertaker and Mick Foley are two key figures who significantly contributed to the rise of WWE during the Attitude Era. The two legendary stars entertained the audience throughout their careers without showing much concern for their bodies.

Their selfless devotion to pro wrestling has earned them respect among their peers. On this day in 1998, the two veterans again put their lives in danger to produce arguably the scariest wrestling moment of all time.

On June 28, 1998, Mick Foley, while donning his Mankind persona, clashed against The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. The match took place at the King of the Ring pay-per-view, which also featured exciting bouts like Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kane and The Rock vs. Ken Shamrock.

It was an intriguing battle between two forces of nature seemingly impervious to pain.

In this iconic contest, Mankind and The Undertaker started the match at the top of the cell. Watching the legendary duo battle at the top of the dangerous structure was a frightening visual for the people at the Civic Arena.

However, the two men soon reached the edge of the cell. It seemed like something unexpected was on the cards, and that's what happened. After going back and forth with The Deranged One for a couple of minutes, The Deadman threw Mankind off the top of the 16-feet high cell.

The entire arena was stunned to see a helpless Foley fly off and crash into the announcers' table.

Shockingly enough, Mankind refused to get stretchered backstage by WWE officials. He somehow managed to climb up the deadly structure again to exchange blows with The Phenom. It turned out to be a horrible idea as Taker slammed his rival on the cell's roof with a Chokeslam.

Unfortunately, the cell's roof opened up, leading to another terrifying fall for Mankind right in the middle of the ring. Despite the excruciating pain, the former world champion got up and wrestled the entire match.

Although he couldn't win the contest, Mankind immortalized his name in WWE's history books with his courageous performance.

"The Giant Leap of Mankind" is applauded by the WWE Universe to this day

Mick Foley remained a fearless performer throughout his WWE career

The Undertaker vs. Mankind contest at King of the Ring 1998 changed the game for pro wrestling in many ways. Even in 2022, the breathtaking visual of Mankind falling off the devilish structure amazes both hardcore and casual fans alike.

Today marks the 24th anniversary of this iconic Hell in a Cell encounter. Here's how the wrestling community reacted to the historic occasion when Mick Foley ascended to unimaginable heights of greatness.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 The epic hell in a cell match between The Undertaker and @RealMickFoley turns 24 today The epic hell in a cell match between The Undertaker and @RealMickFoley turns 24 today

Mattoshie @Mattoshie @RealMickFoley Because it was the first match I ever watched I decided to rewatch Undertaker vs Mankind KOTR '98 for the first time and holy hell is it just as insane as I remember it being, I'm genuinely surprised that Foley is still alive after what he went through @undertaker Because it was the first match I ever watched I decided to rewatch Undertaker vs Mankind KOTR '98 for the first time and holy hell is it just as insane as I remember it being, I'm genuinely surprised that Foley is still alive after what he went through @undertaker @RealMickFoley https://t.co/Udo4JIXeWo

While we have witnessed several bangers inside Hell in a Cell over the years, this iconic contest has arguably earned the most popularity worldwide.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far