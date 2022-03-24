On this day in WWE history - The Undertaker's streak begins at WrestleMania VII

The Undertaker's WWE career spanned three decades and saw The Deadman create an untouchable streak at WrestleMania that began on his birthday at WrestleMania VII.

On this day, 31 years ago, the former seven-time world champion made his debut at WrestleMania. The Reaper's victory over Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka began what would later become the longest undefeated streak in Sports Entertainment.

Over the next 30 years, The Undertaker would defeat some of the biggest names in the history of the company, including Triple H, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, Mark Henry, and Edge. The Phenom's streak finally came to an end at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania VII will be remembered as The Deadman's debut at the Showcase of the Immortals, but the stacked card also saw some memorable moments in history unfold.

WrestleMania VII contained some memorable WWE moments

Irish Wrestling Entertainment ❎️ @IRISHWRESTLING8

It's about time Miss Elizabeth was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame right?

#WrestleMania #HallOfFame

#WomensHistoryMonth

@StephMcMahon



30 years since Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth reunited at Wrestlemania 7It's about time Miss Elizabeth was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame right? 30 years since Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth reunited at Wrestlemania 7 It's about time Miss Elizabeth was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame right? #WrestleMania #HallOfFame#WomensHistoryMonth@StephMcMahon https://t.co/1WT3fSNv8b

Randy Savage lost his retirement match to The Ultimate Warrior, but the aftermath of their bout is the best-remembered part of the show. As Queen Sherri attacked Macho Man, Miss Elizabeth ran through the crowd and fought off the star before having an emotional reunion with Savage. This then led to the WWE Hall of Famer opening the ropes for Elizabeth to make her exit and finally turning face.

Hulk Hogan was able to win the WWF Championship in a match against Sgt. Slaughter as part of a storyline that had a real-life connection to the ongoing issues in Iraq.

WrestleMania VII was also the final televised match of The Hart Foundation since Bret Hart went on to become a formidable singles competitor following the show and the duo's defeat to The Nasty Boys. This was also the first WrestleMania event not to feature color commentary from Jesse Ventura.

It's also notable that WWE decided to switch venues ahead of the event due to security concerns with Sgt. Slaughter portraying an Iraqi sympathizer during the Gulf War.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Pratik Singh