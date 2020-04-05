On-screen AEW couple announces engagement

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have been an on-screen couple on AEW TV in recent months.

They become the fourth real-life couple on AEW's main roster.

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian have become the latest wrestling couple to announce their engagement

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian have been an on-screen couple on AEW TV over the past few months with Ford becoming Sabian's valet in order to help him surge forward in the company.

Ford herself only recently made her main roster AEW debut where she managed to insert herself in the current Women's Division and aligned herself with Britt Baker. Whilst most of the world is currently in lockdown, it appears that British star Kip Sabian decided to mark his time away from the ring in style by getting down on one knee and asking Ford to become his wife.

The Superbad Girl took to Instagram to announce that the on-screen couple were now a real-life couple and join the likes of Braxton Sutter & Allie, Cody Rhodes & Brandi, and Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly as the fourth such duo on AEW's main roster.

Sabian has already proved that he could be the future of AEW, as the company begins to find its feet as part of its first year on air, but now that he will have Superbad Penelope Ford by his side for the foreseeable future, he could become unstoppable.