One man can defeat Roman Reigns before WrestleMania; it would upset a lot of fans

Roman Reigns has been holding on to his title for a long time, and he wouldn't want to part with it anytime soon. While there have been hints of a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, some fans think that the company is hell-bent on him keeping his title long enough to create even more records for the longest-reigning champion.

However, there is one star who could beat him before WrestleMania, and it would upset fans. Yes, we are talking about none other than The Rock!

The Rock has been open about a return to WWE for another run. While it appears that talks have stalled due to his busy schedule, there's always the possibility that WWE will work something out. Should the Hollywood star return before WrestleMania, it could very well lead to him taking Reigns' title.

The Rock could also be advanced as a last-minute opponent for Reigns at the Royal Rumble. If The Rock emerges victorious in such a match, it would split the Anoa'i family apart, with dual loyalties to The Rock and Roman Reigns. It would also be the perfect way to end the Bloodline storyline once and for all.

The Rock winning at Royal Rumble would be reminiscent of his win over CM Punk back in the day. Unlike Punk, Reigns could get a rematch against the star at WrestleMania, while Cody Rhodes could also be added in a Triple Threat match for the ages. Some of the best matches in memory at WrestleMania have been Triple Threats, and this could be a cracking addition to that list.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Bryan's win at WrestleMania came in a Triple Threat match. Shawn Michaels and Triple H's bout against Chris Benoit also remains memorable. Even Reigns' match against Lesnar and Seth Rollins stole the show. Becky Lynch's match against Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair was also a Triple Threat bout to remember.

While the Rock beating Reigns would upset a lot of fans, it may be a choice that WWE opts for.

Cody Rhodes could still win the title at WrestleMania

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes facing each other at WrestleMania would still allow Cody to "finish the story," as beating either of the men there would finally make him a WWE champion.

Expand Tweet

This could be the win that fans have waited a long time for. A continued feud with Roman Reigns after that, heading into SummerSlam, would help cement his reign further.

Do you want the Rock to come back and challenge The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.