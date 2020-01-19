One of WWE's strongest female Superstars just quit

WWE lose another Superstar

Recently news broke that WWE Superstar Jazzy Gabert has left WWE after she made a public statement via her Instagram and Twitter account stating she was now a free agent.

Jazzy Gabert has been appearing on NXT UK's roster and was mostly an enforcer for Jinny but hasn't really had a lot to do on the brand having only made seven appearances since signing for WWE in May 2019.

Gabert actually made her WWE debut in the first Mae Young Classic tournament losing to Abbey Laith in the first round. However, the 'Alpha Female' impressed WWE and they offered her a contract.

This contract was rescinded when WWE discovered that Gabert had three herniated discs in her back leading to the Superstar having to raise funds for medical bills to get that resolved. Gabert was successful in doing so and eventually able to return to the ring and re-earn her WWE contract.

As you can see from the Instagram post, Gabert is looking to change her look and career and at the same time, she also confirmed via Twitter that she was indeed a free agent and had chosen to let her WWE contract expire.

Free Agent — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 18, 2020

As I mentioned, Gabert was a standout in the Mae Young Classic for her size and power so this is a loss for WWE. However, they still have one of the most competitive and impressive women's rosters in all of wrestling.

