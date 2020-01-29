One of WWE's top female stars says they almost quit last year

Toni Storm in the crowd for Evolution

Toni Storm is one of professional wrestling's top prospects in general, not just in WWE, or their women's division. However, in a recent backstage interview, the Superstar revealed she almost prematurely ended her career.

Storm is a former NXT UK Champion and a Mae Young Classic winner in WWE. Outside of WWE, she's had a ton of success as well, winning the Progess Women's Championship, the wXw Championship twice, and the World of Stardom and SWA Championships in Stardom.

Storm's latest achievement was entering the women's Royal Rumble match the day after she failed to win the NXT Championship from Rhea Ripley. Clearly popular with fans, she received quite a large pop from those in attendance at the Rumble in Houston, Texas.

Storm fared fairly well in the Royal Rumble match but, ultimately, didn't win. However, she conducted a backstage interview with WWE on BT Sport afterwards, where she became overwhelmed by the realisation she'd made her Rumble debut. It was at this point that she made a startling revelation.

"This time last year I was in such a bad place, I didn't know if I wanted to keep doing this."@tonistorm_ has come A LONG way from almost quitting last year...



Real talk ❤️🙌#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/efvsQTBJeT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2020

As you can see, Toni Storm says that there was a time last year where she wasn't sure 'if [she] wanted to keep doing this.' Luckily for us, she didn't actually quit. Now she's surely in for a great career, one we'll all be able to enjoy watching.

Read also: My interview with promising WWE Superstar Toni Storm

Advertisement

Do you think Toni Storm will be one of the top stars in WWE eventually? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!