One of Triple H's top superstars to be out of action indefinitely after WWE Evolution? Chances explored

WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will feature several female superstars from the promotion's RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brand divisions. That said, Triple H and his creative team have booked a good card for the show.

Naomi is set to clash against Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred Bout at the all-women's special premium live event. The duo has shared a rich rivalry in WWE since Ms. Money in the Bank revealed she was the one who ambushed Cargill last winter and took her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair.

Despite squaring off at WrestleMania 41 after the former AEW star's return, the bitter rivals seem not to have buried the hatchet. They will seek to put an end to their rivalry when they lock horns this Sunday in a No Holds Barred Match. That said, there is a possibility that Jade might destroy Naomi during the intense bout.

The 33-year-old had emerged victorious in her first match against The Glow at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, and would possibly defeat her in their rematch. Since there are no restrictions this time, Jade might brutally assault the real-life Bloodline member and have her sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

However, this angle remains speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Evolution 2025.

Triple H to strip Naomi of the Money in the Bank contract at Evolution?

Naomi will face her rival, Jade Cargill, on Sunday at Evolution 2025. That said, Triple H and his creative team could have The Glow put the Money in the Bank contract on the line.

The real-life Bloodline member shocked the WWE Universe by winning the briefcase in the 2025 traditional Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the first time in her career. With the coveted contract on the line this Sunday, there is a possibility Jade might pull off a massive win in the No Holds Barred Match. This could possibly lead to WWE stripping Naomi of the MITB briefcase and crowning the 33-year-old the new Ms. MITB.

While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars at Evolution.

