"One of the worst ones was Van Vader" – WWE veteran on wrestlers mistreating other talents (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell has recalled how the likes of Big Van Vader, Scott Steiner, and Sid Vicious sometimes deliberately hurt their opponents.

The legendary trio are among the most imposing wrestlers of all time. Best known for their work in WCW and WWE in the 1990s, they all had a reputation for occasionally being overly physical in the ring.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, told Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show how he dealt with Steiner behind the scenes:

"I tried to help him, and he never forgot it. He liked my humor, too, and I'd make him laugh. That's what I always tried to do with these real big guys, is kinda humor them so they liked me, so they didn't wanna go out there and if they really hurt me, I'd want them to feel bad. I never got hurt by those guys because they liked me." [4:33 – 4:56]

Mantell added that another wrestling big man, WWE icon The Undertaker, did not purposely set out to inflict damage on his in-ring rivals. However, the same could not be said for Vader and Vicious:

"If they [Rick and Scott Steiner] liked you, you were okay," Mantell continued. "Same way with Sid Vicious. If he liked you, you were fine. If he didn't like you, [you were in trouble]. I don't think Undertaker was ever that way, but a lot of guys were that way. One of the worst ones was Van Vader. If he liked you, you were all right. But if he didn't, it was rough." [4:57 – 5:22]

In the video above, Mantell also explains why he did not agree with Bill Dundee's strict approach to teaching up-and-coming wrestlers in the Memphis territory.

Dutch Mantell's advice to new wrestlers in WWE and elsewhere

With five decades of experience in the wrestling business, Dutch Mantell has witnessed massive changes both on-screen and off-screen during that time.

The former wrestling booker believes rookies must show respect to veterans if they want to go far in the industry:

"If you're just starting in this business, you have to know how to get along with people, and you can't be too pushy and you can't try to tell them what to do, especially when you don't even know what you're gonna do," Mantell stated. "So, when you're green [inexperienced], you've just gotta sit back and let the veterans kinda direct you. And, to any young talent out there, be appreciative when a veteran talent tries to help you, and say thank you and be polite. That's not too much to ask, I don't think." [5:27 – 5:56]

Mantell also spoke about his own experiences working with Scott Steiner in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

