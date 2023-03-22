When Bray Wyatt returned to WWE back at Extreme Rules, he was accompanied by his puppets from The Firefly Fun House. For several months, there were theories circling about these members of "The Wyatt 6," and many believed that Alexa Bliss would be pulled back into the storyline.

Bliss and Uncle Howdy have had several interactions over the past few months and it appears as though she could be reuniting with Wyatt when the two stars make their return to the company, but this could be a mistake.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #WWERAW Uncle Howdy is now helping Alexa Bliss! Uncle Howdy is now helping Alexa Bliss! 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/i5DjyY39Wc

Alexa Bliss turned her back on Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 37 and this seemingly ended their alliance. It wouldn't make sense to circle back on this story, so the company should be looking to replace Bliss instead.

Asuka should unite with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Asuka was by Alexa Bliss's side while she was being haunted by Uncle Howdy and her character has dramatically changed since. While the WWE Universe has focused on the changes Bliss has gone through, it is worth noting that Asuka has also gone through a change of her own.

Asuka has now become a much creepier version of her old self and someone that much of the roster is afraid of. It would be an interesting swerve if it was The Fiend and the input of The Buzzards who have sparked this change in Asuka.

Throughout her WWE career, she has shown that she has what it takes to be on the same wavelength as Bray Wyatt and that the two stars can work together quite well. Asuka could be a fantastic option if WWE was hoping to expand The Wyatt Family.

Do you think Asuka would be a good addition to The Wyatt Family? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes