Only one man should answer Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania challenge and it’s a former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has laid down a challenge for someone to step up ahead of WrestleMania as the former WWE Champion remains without a match. Lashley won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this week on WWE SmackDown, but it appears that isn't enough for him.

@WWE #SmackDown I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!Whoever wants to test me, step up! I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾@WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/or9FzsdzOA

A number of stars could step up to face Lashley at the last minute, but the most obvious one could be the man he was supposed to face all along. Bray Wyatt has been sidelined with an injury or illness for several weeks, but he could be ready to make his return and be part of a match at WrestleMania.

The two men were originally set to collide after Wyatt challenged Lashley following Elimination Chamber, but Wyatt has been missing from TV.

The former WWE Champion has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the past few weeks, but his current status for the show is unknown.

Uncle Howdy is in LA ahead of WrestleMania 39

Uncle Howdy has been a huge part of the feud between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley over the past few months and could play a role in the storyline if WWE picks it up moving forward.

Wyatt and Lashley's feud was panned from the beginning, but this could finally allow the two men to end the story instead of leaving it unfinished because of Wyatt's injury.

Of course, there are plenty of other options, including LA Knight, who is also in LA ahead of the show, and the WWE Universe have been pushing for him to be handed a match.

It does remain to be seen who will step up and if Lashley will be handed a match at some point this weekend at WrestleMania.

Who do you want to see face Bobby Lashley this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

