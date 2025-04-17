Only one man has never betrayed Roman Reigns, and it isn't The Rock

Roman Reigns will compete in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday this weekend. Ahead of the show, the former World Champion has had to deal with perhaps the biggest betrayal of his career.
Paul Heyman has pushed forward Reigns for the past four years, and there was a belief that The Wiseman would always support his Tribal Chief. While he has proved his loyalty over the years, it seems that CM Punk was always going to be a problem. However, Dean Ambrose has never backstabbed the OTC.
Paul Heyman seemingly has a stronger relationship with CM Punk
Punk and Paul Heyman have a storied history, and that was obvious a few weeks ago. The Wiseman chose to be in Punk's corner for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. Interestingly, Heyman is only the latest name in a long line of stars to turn against Reigns, including Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and even Seth Rollins when they were part of The Shield.
It seems that everyone who has worked with Reigns has turned on him except one man, Dean Ambrose.
Dean Ambrose was Roman Reigns' only loyal teammate in WWE
Dean Ambrose was part of The Shield when Seth Rollins chose The Authority in 2014. He continued to work with Reigns after The Shield disbanded. Ambrose and Reigns went their separate ways afterward, but their partnership ended amicably. The AEW World Champion left the Stamford-based company in 2019.
The Rock is bound to betray Roman Reigns at some point
It could be argued that Ambrose left before he was able to turn on Reigns. Even The Rock is bound to turn on Roman in the end since a high-profile match between the two cousins has been in the works for the past few years.
Roman Reigns has been struggling to find anyone who will remain loyal to him. This could be because everyone knows the power he has in WWE, and they all want it for themselves.