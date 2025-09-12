Only one man in WWE can dethrone Dominik Mysterio for Intercontinental Title, and it’s a ghost from his past

Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship reign is going strong on WWE RAW. The Dirty Dominik recently defeated AJ Styles in a title match and managed to remain champion.Now, Dominik is heading toward Worlds Collide, where he will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship, and many believe he might become the new champion. If this happens, then The Judgment Day member will become a double champ.Meanwhile, a ghost from his past, Rey Mysterio, is the only man in WWE who can dethrone him as the IC Champion.A major return is about to unfoldIt's been a long time since the Master of 619 appeared on WWE television. His last match was on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has been on hiatus from television due to injury.According to a recent report, the veteran is very close to his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. He is expected to be at the Performance Centre next week and will ultimately make his comeback.Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are not only a real-life father and son duo but also hold a great history in WWE. Dominik turned his back on his father and joined The Judgment Day.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per PWInsider, Rey Mysterio is very close to returning to the ring following his injury. He is expected to be at the Performance Center next week as part of his return process. REY MYSTERIO IS RETURNING 🔥They even locked horns in a match at WrestleMania 39, where Rey defeated his son and emerged at the top. Considering that veterans like AJ Styles failed to dethrone Dom Dom, it seems that Rey Mysterio might be the only man to take the title.Why does Rey Mysterio have an advantage over Dominik Mysterio?Rey Mysterio is already aware of the cheap tactics of Dominik Mysterio and can easily overpower him with his experience. Additionally, the father and son duo have similar movesets, giving Mysterio an advantage in executing moves more effectively.Also, the Master of 619 has previously defeated Dom Dom in a WrestleMania match. With all this, it's safe to say that if they locked horns again after the return of the Hall of Famer, the masked man stands a firm chance to dethrone his son.WWE can book a double title match at Survivor Series 2025WWE Survivor Series 2025 is set to take place in San Diego, California, the hometown of both Rey and Dominik. If Dirty Dom manages to become the AAA Mega Champion, then the Triple H creative team can book a double championship match at the San Diego premium live event.The Game can book Rey vs. Dominik in a double title match, and with the show taking place in their hometown, this could be one of the major attractions for the premium live event.Also, booking a double-title match seems a perfect way to book Rey Mysterio in front of his home crowd.