Only one WWE Superstar should end Gunther's undefeated streak and win the Intercontinental Championship

Last year, Gunther shocked the WWE Universe when he finally made his main roster debut after WrestleMania 38. After two short months, he won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet and began one of the most dominant reigns as champion.

After beating several former champions, including Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Ring General and Sheamus gave one of the best performances of the year at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. Earlier this year, he once again feuded with the Celtic Warrior.

The Ring General overcame one of the biggest roadblocks as the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 39 when he beat Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat to retain the title. Last Friday, Imperium was drafted to WWE RAW, bringing The Ring General a list of new challengers on the red brand.

The only superstar to beat an undefeated Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship should be another undefeated superstar in the form of Bronson Reed from the Red brand.

Why Bronson Reed should end Gunther's undefeated streak and win the WWE Intercontinental Championship?

Last year, Bronson Reed made a shocking return to the company on Monday Night RAW, where he assisted The Miz to beat Dexter Lumis. Upon his return to the company, Reed has been booked as an unstoppable force and showcased his impressive strength and athleticism on the red brand.

The Red brand has been Reed's home for a while, where he has been undefeated in one-on-one competition. Apart from his one loss at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the former North American Champion even went on to break Bobby Lashley's The Hurt Lock.

Apart from this, Reed has also defeated former IWGP Kazuchika Okada during his time away from the company. The former North American Champion has shown promise upon his return to the company, and Triple H has booked him to perfection on the red brand.

In September 2023, Gunther will surpass Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. It would be best for Reed to end The Ring General's undefeated streak by winning the Intercontinental Championship, possibly after SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed ending Gunther's undefeated streak and possibly winning the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

