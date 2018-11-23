3 possible options for new tag team champions in 2019

Every tag team competed at Survivor Series for bragging rights

Tag Team wrestling has been a mainstay in the wrestling world since the beginning. Throughout the decade's many famous tag teams would rise to the pinnacle of their promotion. In WWE teams like; The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Hart Foundation were responsible for a plethora of moments, (watch the video below).

Whereas, outside WWE teams such as Harlem Heat, The Young Bucks, Killer Elite, and The Briscoes.

Recently in WWE tag team wrestling has become somewhat stale. Especially with repetitive matches between specific teams. Moreover, teams like Luke Gallows and Karl Andersen have been poorly utilised.

Ultimately there is a multitude of talented teams which WWE could push. Let's look at options which could improve tag team wrestling.

#3 War Raiders (NXT Tag Team Championship)

War Raiders are an exceptional tag team

On the independent circuit, War Raiders were extremely dominant. They would perform everywhere, notably ROH, NJPW, and Progress Wrestling. Ultimately they have created a plethora of exciting moments. Consisting of Hanson & Rowe, War Raiders' success brought them to WWE.

In 2018, War Raiders made their intentions clear within WWE. They would debut attacking Heavy Machinery in the process. The act exhumed pure motivation to dominate the NXT division. In subsequent months they had progressed to the main event at NXT Takeover: WarGames II (watch the video below).

During WarGames, War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet competed against The Undisputed Era. Their match was packed full of action. Ultimately the performance portrayed by War Raiders helped cement their position. That position is the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship. It is merely a matter of when they will get an opportunity. Nevertheless, they are arguably one of the best teams on NXT.

