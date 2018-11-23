×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 possible options for new tag team champions in 2019

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
55   //    23 Nov 2018, 08:33 IST

Every tag team competed at Survivor Series for bragging rights
Every tag team competed at Survivor Series for bragging rights

Tag Team wrestling has been a mainstay in the wrestling world since the beginning. Throughout the decade's many famous tag teams would rise to the pinnacle of their promotion. In WWE teams like; The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Hart Foundation were responsible for a plethora of moments, (watch the video below). 

Whereas, outside WWE teams such as Harlem Heat, The Young Bucks, Killer Elite, and The Briscoes. 

Recently in WWE tag team wrestling has become somewhat stale. Especially with repetitive matches between specific teams. Moreover, teams like Luke Gallows and Karl Andersen have been poorly utilised.

Ultimately there is a multitude of talented teams which WWE could push. Let's look at options which could improve tag team wrestling. 

#3 War Raiders (NXT Tag Team Championship)

War Raiders are an exceptional tag team
War Raiders are an exceptional tag team

On the independent circuit, War Raiders were extremely dominant. They would perform everywhere, notably ROH, NJPW, and Progress Wrestling. Ultimately they have created a plethora of exciting moments. Consisting of Hanson & Rowe, War Raiders' success brought them to WWE. 

In 2018, War Raiders made their intentions clear within WWE. They would debut attacking Heavy Machinery in the process. The act exhumed pure motivation to dominate the NXT division. In subsequent months they had progressed to the main event at NXT Takeover: WarGames II (watch the video below).

During WarGames, War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet competed against The Undisputed Era. Their match was packed full of action. Ultimately the performance portrayed by War Raiders helped cement their position. That position is the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship. It is merely a matter of when they will get an opportunity. Nevertheless, they are arguably one of the best teams on NXT.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Authors of Pain Undisputed Era Cesaro Adam Cole
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
The passion I have for Professional Wrestling is exhumed through my articles. What is your favourite wrestling match? Mine is Steve Austin Vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.
3 things that main shows can learn from NXT
RELATED STORY
3 potential new NXT Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
Why WWE Need A New "Smackdown Six"
RELATED STORY
3 exceptional NXT debut options for Raw & SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Future NXT Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
3 potential new NXT champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Undisputed Era teases about potentially...
RELATED STORY
8 matches that have been announced for WWE television...
RELATED STORY
3 Tag Teams against whom Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT performers of the week (29th of August)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us