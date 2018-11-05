4 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar is Bad For The WWE

Whitney83 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 772 // 05 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar Becomes Universal Champion. . . Again!

At WWE's Crown Jewel PPV, WWE's creative team made several missteps. Perhaps none as big as placing RAW's Universal Championship, vacated by an ailing Roman Reigns, around the waist of Brock Lesnar yet again. The backlash was swift and it was furious.

Never anything less than a controversial and often polarizing figure, Lesnar has frequently found himself on the losing side of the fan's ire, yet the winning side of Vince McMahon's chequebook.

So let's take a look at 4 reasons why Brock Lesnar is a bad idea for WWE.

#1 Fans falling out of love with him

Not Even Paul Heyman Can Save Brock From Some Fans!

In 2002 there were few who hadn't jumped onto the Brock Lesnar bandwagon. Billed as "The Next Best Thing", Lesnar was riding high and standing tall atop the humongous pedestal WWE and Vince McMahon had placed him on. And he rode that momentum, with the fans behind him even when he was heel, all the way up to his departure in 2004, where he (and opponent Goldberg) were unceremoniously booed out of Madison Square Garden during his final match at Wrestlemania XX.

He had decided to pursue his NFL dreams at that point in time and the WWE Universe didn't take too kindly to being cast aside by one of the company's top stars.

However, his 2012 return to the company was met with extreme enthusiasm from the fans, and Lesnar was once again back in their good graces. It remained this way for a while. Despite his multiple ship-jumping moments, the fans welcomed him back with open arms.

But the tide has begun to turn. It started with having Lesnar break The Undertaker's undefeated streak at Wrestlemania XXX. Whether or not this was a good idea in the grand scheme of things will be debated by wrestling fans and historians for many years to come.

But it did kick off a sort of shift in the attitude the fans greeted Lesnar with. While heel heat and polarizing figures can and are still huge draws for WWE, it's not exactly the best look to have the top star of your flagship show be such a heat magnet both in and outside of the ring.

1 / 4 NEXT