Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: A few things WWE can learn from NJPW

Luigi Maipid
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
303   //    24 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

Bullet Club
NJPW has not only gained more of a global following, some fans consider them superior to WWE in terms of storylines and the creative freedom they give to their talents

Ever since the PG-era has dawned upon the WWE, hardcore fans have been given both the good and the bad. Lately, though NJPW has not only gained more of a global following, some fans consider them superior to WWE in terms of storylines and the creative freedom they give to their talents.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On the other hand, WWE has been over-highlighting certain superstars and wasting others. So, what pointers can they get from NJPW to appease their loyal fan-base?

Bring Back the Faction Wars

Bullet Club
NJPW contains a lot of factions

Three man teams like The New Day and Sanity are cool but they don't have the same effect when it comes to faction wars. When fans got a hint of British Strong Style versus The Undisputed Era, they absolutely loved it.

The Attitude Era was littered with factions such as DX, The Nation of Domination, and The Ministry of Darkness. Unfortunately, these factions are pretty much extinct and the closest thing to one is the Undisputed Era, but they are still in NXT.

Unfortunately, they could not bring this to the main roster. On the other hand, NJPW contains a lot of factions. Their recent Bullet Club civil war storyline is reminiscent of the old WCW days.

On top of that, they have other great factions like CHAOS and Los Ingobernables de Japon that bring great individual storylines as well as team battles that are relevant and memorable.

Get a Relevant Champion

Kazuchika Okada
NJPW's Kazuchika Okada's 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion has not only established his dominance but has kept things exciting for the brand and the title

So far, Smackdown has gotten this right. Styles has been the face of the blue brand and has been a great fighting champion.

Raw, on the other hand, has been marred with criticism for putting the Universal Championship on a part-timer for this long. Brock Lesnar is great but the championship loses its lustre when its always out of the picture.

To make things worse, the same people keep getting a shot a Brock. It would be best to put the belt on someone who can match Styles.

NJPW's Kazuchika Okada's 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion has not only established his dominance but has kept things exciting for the brand and the title. Make that a reference of how to do a long reign the right way.

Highlight Everyone

Enter capti
Balor has been struggling at the moment

The current problem with WWE right now is probably the sheer number of talent they have. With so much big names on the roster and probable impending call-ups from NXT, there is only so much airtime they can give to people.

The brand split so far has been good at giving talent more time to develop but there are still superstars like Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, The Revival, and The Authors of Pain, that have been stuck in a limbo with no real direction.

These are huge names and have been super successful in NXT and other wrestling promotions but somehow lost steam in the main roster due to various reasons. Time to make meaningful stories for everyone.

NJPW does this almost perfectly with more championships to highlight more superstars and engaging storylines without having to fight over a belt. WWE needs to step up now.

Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW SaNiTY Undisputed Era AJ Styles Finn Balor
Luigi Maipid
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Things that Should happen at NXT Takeover: Chicago
RELATED STORY
Who should become the first NXT North American Champion?
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
10 best WWE matches of June 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from Extreme Rules 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Smackdown Matches We Could Still See in 2018
RELATED STORY
The 25 best WWE matches of 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
Ranking every NXT Takeover: Brooklyn event from worst to...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE power rankings (June 2018)
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us