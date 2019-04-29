Opinion: A Sting vs. The Undertaker match should never happen

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 29 Apr 2019, 18:35 IST

A dream match that might/should never happen.

The Undertaker vs. Sting is one of those dream matches that Professional Wrestling fans never got to witness. In the 90's, both Superstars were in their respective primes. However, loyalty to the respective companies they were signed to prevented them from jumping ship and making the dream match a reality.

When WWF Purchased WCW in 2001, Sting refused to join the former due to the fear of being mistreated. He then went to TNA while The Undertaker continued performing for WWE. In late 2014, The Icon finally signed with WWE and made his highly anticipated debut at that year's Survivor Series to kickoff his feud against Triple H.

WrestleMania 31 featured both Sting and The Undertaker wrestling at the same event for the first time in over 25 years. Many people believe that it should have been Sting vs. The Undertaker instead of the matches that the two legends were involved in. For some reason however, it didn't happen, and Sting ended up suffering a career-ending injury in September 2015, due to which The Icon had to retire.

Three and a half years later, Sting has once again started pushing for the dream match. The Undertaker, on the other hand, is in great shape again. There's a chance that WWE might give this match a green light and ensure that Sting gets protected throughout the match to hit back against the emerging AEW.

The build up will, without a doubt, be one of a kind, and packed with creepy vignettes and intriguing mind games. However, the actual match might not be able to do justice to the hype. If The Undertaker's Crown Jewel match is any indication, he shouldn't be competing anymore against Superstars who are past their prime.

A DX vs. BoD dream match fell short of expectations due to various reasons.

From here on, The Undertaker should only compete against up and coming talents as this will allow them to carry the matches while getting the rub. Sting, on the other hand, will need to get protected due to his injury's severeness and this will further hinder the quality of a match that will be quite slow in the first place.

Thus, it's time for us and both Taker & Sting to accept that the appeal of a dream match between the two is no longer there. The Phenom vs. The Icon will always look good on a card, but there's no way that the two legends will be able to back it up in the squared circle. The match will only hurt both Superstars' reputation.

However, a chilling confrontation/altercation should happen at some point down the line.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!