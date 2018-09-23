Opinion: About the "LAST TIME EVER" match at WWE Super Show-Down

The two legends of the company are scheduled to face off yet again

"The Phenom - The Undertaker" and "The Cerebral Assassin - Triple H" are set to face off for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on October 6th, 2018. It has been recently confirmed that Demon Kane would accompany his brother to the ringside while the Heart Break Kid will be watching over his DX brother from the other corner.

Over the course of 15 years [1997-2012], The Undertaker and Triple H have faced off 13 times in singles matches. While three of those happened at the "Grandest stage of them all", two were hosted at PPVs and the rest in regular TV shows. If we consider only the PPVs and the Wrestlemania, their win-loss record holds 4-1 with The Deadman obviously in the lead.

"The Grim Reaper" and "The Game" have undoubtedly given us three classic WrestleMania matches which won't be forgotten for a long time to come. But the boiling question in every WWE fan's mind right now is definitely, "Can they really pull off another classic at Super Show-Down?"

When the match was first announced, the reception, one has to admit, was rather mixed. There was excitement for sure but one could also sense the apprehension among the fans. The apprehension is for the simple reason that both these legends are past their prime. Of course, both were competing at least once or twice a year, but when was the last time either of them gave us a 5-star match? And I'd say, the answer to that question for me would be the "Hell In A Cell" match between the two at Wrestlemania 28.

Comparing "The End of an Era" with "Last Time Ever":

"The End of an Era" match at Wrestlemania 28 had everything. It had a lot of emotions, high stakes, and most importantly, a compelling story to tell. These factors are what makes a pro-wrestling match worth watching. These are the reasons why we love to watch WWE.

Watch this video to see what this match meant to everyone:

But now, "Last Time Ever" match hardly has any of that. There's no storyline, no high stakes and all there is to it is nostalgia. When The Undertaker steps out with his brother Kane and HBK accompanies Triple H into the Melbourne Cricket stadium on October 6th, 2018, there's no doubt that the stadium would explode with chants. But there's also little to no doubt that we aren't getting another classic. What we are going to get, most probably, is a series of signature shots and age-old gimmicks.

The rumor about a tag match at WWE Crown Jewel:

Recently, a rumor has been spreading around like a wildfire about a tag match involving the return of Shawn Michaels after 8 years into WWE ring. This tag match is speculated to be between "The Brothers of Destruction" and "DX".

If this turns out to be true, it means that WWE is using this "Last Time Ever" match as a platform to showcase the return of Shawn Michaels. That would make this a setup match while the tag match at Saudi Arabia, a payoff match. Then again, let's keep in mind that rumor of HBK return has been around a couple of times before but none of them turned out to be true.

Watch the video below:

Will this heated exchange provoke HBK to return for that one more match?

The return of Heart Break Kid will only have a positive effect on "Last Time Ever" match. There would be something more than what meets the eye that would make it a saving grace for otherwise an average match filled with nothing but a good dose of nostalgia between legends that are past their prime.