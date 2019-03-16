Opinion: Advertising Demon King for WrestleMania hints WWE have something huge planned

Finn Balor

WrestleMania is going to hit our screens in a few weeks from now. The build to greatest night of the year has already begun.

Whether it has been the brouhaha around the Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair storyline or the roadblocks of Kingston's path to WrestleMania, everything has engaged us for good.

In a surprising turn of things, WWE has accidentally advertised Finn Balor in his Demon attire for the WrestleMania 35. Below is the tweet mentioning this advertisement.

WrestleMania ad from WWE Network.



Hello, Demon. pic.twitter.com/D7ETQtNJ4L — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 14, 2019

Finn Balor was the Intercontinental Champion before this week's Raw. He lost it to Bobby Lashley thanks to the shenanigans of Lio Rush.

Before this advertisement, it was pretty much written in stone that Balor will compete for the IC Championship in a rematch against Bobby Lashley at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

However, it does seem like WWE may have changed their plan for the show.

As of now, we do not have exact details about Balor's Mania show-down but we can always speculate. And one Superstar who deserves to be his opponent his Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been on a hiatus for a long time now. Except for a weird vignette a few months ago and a one-off appearance at Starrcade, he is nowhere to be seen around.

Wyatt has been working at a few live events which indicate he is not out due to an injury. Currently, WWE does not seem to have a plan for the Leader of the Wyatt Family.

This all could have changed as WWE might have coerced to pit him against Finn Balor at WrestleMania. Both the Superstars have a certain mystique around them.

More importantly, they are not devoid of history with each other. In 2017, Wyatt was engaged with Balor in a dreadful feud. The last match of the feud was unexpectedly scrapped due to Wyatt's illness. This time, WWE has a chance of ensuring a good feud between the two Superstars.

Many would prefer a Balor vs Undertaker match over this. With all due respect to The Undertaker, he is well past his prime.

Therefore a match between though sounds great but in reality, it would be nothing more than a lacklustre affair.

So I believe a Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor match with both Superstars in their special gimmick has all the potential to be a WrestleMania worthy match.

