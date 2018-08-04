Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: AJ Styles is playing second fiddle to Roman Reigns, that needs to change

David Cullen
ANALYST
Feature
1.32K   //    04 Aug 2018, 11:00 IST

Just isn't fair sometimes
It just isn't fair sometimes

Roman Reigns is poised to be the next face of the WWE. We all know it, and most of us have excepted it, and no matter how many times he gets booed, things won't change.

Something that does need to change however is WWE's treatment of WWE Champion AJ Styles, compared to Roman. What i mean is card placement. Recently AJ Styles broke CM Punk's record after holding the WWE Championship longer than Punk, but that is not the only thing they have in common.

CM Punk would begin his historic 14 month long WWE Championship reign in November 2011, and even on that night, despite being the most talked about wrestler in the world, he was still playing second fiddle to John Cena.

That night, it was John Cena who was in the main event, teaming up with The Rock. The following month at TLC, John wasn't on the card, so Punk was allowed to main event, but every pay-per-view afterwards over the next eight months - John wrestled the main event each time, while Punk came on before him. This continued until Punk and Cena were to actually feud.

It was pretty sad at the time as Punk was generally wrestling the best match every night. Although some of John's main events were solid, others were among the worst matches of the year.

I think this is what we are seeing today with AJ Styles and Roman Reigns. Much like CM Punk barely ever seeing the main event of a pay-per-view during his Championship reign, AJ Styles hasn't seen very many since he won his second WWE Championship last November.

It seems like almost every time WWE has a pay-per-view or another special dual branded event, Roman is in the main event, even in non title matches, while WWE Champion AJ Styles is somewhere lower on the card.

4 tim
4 times on PPV, 0 main events

This is by no means Roman's fault, but WWE's of course. I like Roman, I like Roman a lot in fact, and do hope that some day he will actually get cheered as the top guy.

But these constant pay-per-view main events for Roman over other superstars - especially AJ Styles and other matches that deserve to be in the main event, needs to change as it is beginning to really irritate many fans, thus making them reject him as 'The Guy' even more.

We already know AJ will be taking another back seat to Roman for SummerSlam, with Reigns and Brock Lesnar scheduled to headline, but what about the following pay-per-view? Will we get to see AJ close the show? Probably not.

I'm not saying AJ Styles needs to main event every pay-per-view, but as arguably the best wrestler in the world today, he at least deserves to headline at least a couple of times a year over The Big Dog.

