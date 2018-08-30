Opinion: AJ Styles should be the face of WWE

Styles should be the face that runs the place

Current WWE Champion AJ Styles is one of the most phenomenal wrestlers in the world right now. He is a two time WWE Champion in his second reign and has held the title for nearly 300 days. Styles is phenomenal in the ring and on the mic. He has won championships everywhere he has been and has main evented multiple PPV events in WWE and other promotions around the world. Styles has been in WWE for 2 years and already made an impact in the company by winning the top prize in less than a year after his debut.

AJ Styles should be the face of WWE because he is a phenomenal athlete, he is loved by fans and he's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Every wrestling fan knows who AJ Styles is and what he's capable of. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon even admitted that he regrets not signing Styles 10 years ago. Vince knows what Styles is capable of, and his push is the pudding in the pot. Styles was also revealed as the new cover star of the latest upcoming WWE video game WWE 2K19, which is set to be released on October this year.

The Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently pushed as the face of WWE, despite negative reception from fans and critics and he is on the main event scene of every PPV, placing Styles in the shadow. Styles has not yet headlined WrestleMania, but that can happen anytime in the future. Styles was "The Guy" in TNA & New Japan Pro Wrestling and he successfully captured the top prize in those companies.

Styles has captured the TNA Heavyweight Championship, ROH Pure Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship. He has also won many other championships in the independent circuit, and this shows how much experience he has in the business and what a big star he is. The Phenomenal One has been a huge draw for the company in all departments, whether that be merchandise, television ratings or pay-per-view buys.

Styles is currently scheduled to face Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell this October for the WWE Championship, and we could see him either retain the title or lose it to Joe. Styles is loved by fans all over the world. He defeated John Cena at SummerSlam in 2016, which in a way, was passing of the baton. So he deserves a chance to be the face that runs the place. Fans would love to see AJ Styles be the face of the WWE, as he is one of the greatest wrestlers not only in WWE but the whole world as well.