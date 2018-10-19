Opinion: Aleister Black's attacker may not have been revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 86 // 19 Oct 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the recent NXT Tapings. If you don't wish to read these, click away now.

Who really attacked Aleister Black?

In the most recent batch of NXT Tapings, it is thought that Aleister Black's attacker had been revealed, when in reality this might not be the case. Johnny Gargano attacked Black in the ring but he didn't actually state that he was the one who attacked the former NXT Champion in the parking lot ahead of Takeover: Brooklyn back in August.

The theory now is that Candice LeRae could be the real attacker and Johnny Gargano is covering for her by coming forward and stepping up to Black before he realizes that it was actually his wife. Candice has been trying to help Gargano ever since she made her debut in NXT which was when she took out Zelina Vega to help Gargano in his match against Andrade 'Cien' Almas, which he went on to lose.

Gargano could well be protecting his spouse from the wrath of the master of Black Mass, but how much longer can Johnny Wrestling protect LeRae? Nikki Cross already told Black who it was that attacked him so he's aware of who the real attacker is and it's only a matter of time before he confirms this to the NXT Universe regardless of who stands in his way.

LeRae was known outside of WWE for her ability to step into intergender matches and has commented on this becoming part of WWE a number of times and this would be a fantastic way for the company to introduce those kinds of matches. LeRae is anything but a damsel that needs to be protected by her husband and since most NXT storylines are much more complicated than Raw or SmackDown, it would be interesting to see if WWE follow this route.

Candice hasn't been used to her full ability on NXT since her arrival and this would definitely give her the boost that she deserves, especially if she turns heel at some point and reveals that she was the original attacker.

Do you think it was Candice LaRae? Have your say in the comments section below...