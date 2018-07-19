Opinion: Aleister Black should move to the main roster immediately following SummerSlam

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 792 // 19 Jul 2018, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black could be ready for a new challenge

This article will contain spoilers from the recent NXT tapings, stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens on the forthcoming NXT episodes.

Well, many thought he may be the face of NXT for a long time, but I think WWE are finally positioning Aleister Black to be the next big main roster call-up.

There's no doubt Black's NXT run has been a huge success. From debuting as Tommy End against Lince Dorado at a house show to his contest with Neville during the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, Black was on fire in WWE before the name Aleister Black was even born.

Shortly after, NXT viewers would see vignettes air promoting Black's NXT television debut at NXT TakeOver Orlando, where Black debuted in a winning effort against Andrade Cien Almas - a man he would later defeat for a much bigger prize.

You may have noticed I was careful not to use the word "debut" as pertains to Black being called up to the main roster. That's because he's technically already debuted on the main roster, defeating Curt Hawkins on WWE Main Event during a European tour.

Black's run in NXT has been... Well, dominant would be an understatement. Black has run through the NXT roster thus far with some very impressive matches along the way - not least the culmination of his feud against Velveteen Dream where Dream's demand for respect was almost paralleled by the pair's metaphoric demand for attention from the captive NXT audience. Black also defeated Adam Cole along the way before winning a Fatal 4-Way before his first ever NXT pin fall loss in a Fatal 4-Way when Gargano picked up the win.

At the NXT Year-End Awards, Black won three awards for Rivalry of the Year (with Velveteen Dream), Breakout Star of the Year, and Male Competitor of the Year.

Black would go on to start the year by defeating Adam Cole in an Extreme Rules match at NXT TakeOver Philadelphia before scoring a win over Killian Dain to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. Black would face against Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend, where he won and became the champion.

The rivalry that made everyone stand up and take notice

Black retained his title at NXT TakeOver Chicago against Lars Sullivan, but lost the title at recent tapings against Tommaso Ciampa thanks to interference from Johnny Gargano that seemingly backfired and allowed Blackheart to pick up the win.

So, Black took another rare pinfall loss, but he has been given the opportunity to win back the belt at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV in the main event, where he will face off against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match - but will Black be successful?

Well, I don't think so personally. I think this match is inevitably his swansong and the former NXT Champion will soon be a Raw or SmackDown man. Why? Well, with Ciampa holding the title now, NXT doesn't need Black. NXT Champions rarely take a step back down the pecking order after losing the title and almost always come up to the main roster immediately after.

Black knows how to make an entrance

The main roster could definitely do with Aleister Black. He's something different, and incredibly so. The main roster has never seen anything like Aleister Black - the dark, gothic character whose mystery draws in the crowd and has them hanging on every single move, and one whose athleticism and in-ring nuances only further the notion. Black is essentially a modern-day vampire, something hinted at through his astounding entrance - and we all know WWE loves a star with a good entrance.

If he existed 20 years ago, you bet he'd be giving blood baths and wearing fangs, but thankfully the subtleties only accentuate Black's character, and it looks like WWE value him so high that, if recent patterns are followed, he'll be appearing on Raw or SmackDown very soon.

While the roster is incredibly stacked right now, the injury list is also ever-growing, and there's always going to be a place in the squared circle for a man as unique as Aleister Black.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.